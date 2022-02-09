New online dashboard tracks redistricting changes in Tennessee

Tennesseans can now see how the 2021-2022 redistricting process has impacted them through a simple address search.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has created a new online dashboard entitled Tennessee District Lookup that makes it easy to see which legislative districts are now assigned to each address in the Volunteer State.

The new dashboard includes updated legislative district information for County Commissions, the State House, State Senate, and the U.S. Congress. Voting precinct and other information is also included for certain localities. Some information, including voting precincts, may be updated as it is adjusted or becomes available.

The decennial redistricting process, which was completed at the state and local level in 2021 and 2022, has impacted more than 2.5 million addresses in Tennessee. The new legislative districts will be applied when voters go to the polls later this year.

“This easy-to-use dashboard is a simple way to see how you and your family will be represented in future elections,” said Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower. “Redistricting and reapportionment help ensure that our elective bodies adhere to the ‘one person, one vote’ standard of representation. With the shift in district boundaries, it’s important for all Tennesseans to know which district they are in.”

To use the new Tennessee District Lookup dashboard please visit tncot.cc/tndistrict and enter your address in the box at the top left corner of the webpage. Once your address is selected you will see both your new and prior district assignments.