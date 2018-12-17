The newly appointed Gleason Police Chief will inform the City Board today if he plans to accept the position.

Paul Edelman was appointed the city’s new Chief of Police by a 3-2 vote in last week’s controversial meeting.

A standing-room-only crowd attended the meeting to voice their support for long-time Assistant Chief David King, who was voted down for the Chief’s position by a 3-2 vote.

Gleason Mayor Diane Poole tells Thunderbolt Radio News that Edelman has until the end of the day to let the city know his intentions.

Mayor Poole said Assistant Chief King did report to work Friday morning after the Thursday night decision.

And as for Alderman Bubba Dunn’s resignation during the city board meeting, Mayor Poole says it was not an official resignation and that Dunn is still an alderman on the board.

