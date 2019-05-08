Six new police officers have joined the ranks of the Union City Police Department.

Swearing-in ceremonies were held Tuesday morning at the Municipal Building for Kevin Bowden and Jamie Hall of Union City, Kyle Ross and Matthew Hale of Troy, Dylan Riddle of Samburg and Dalton Turnbow of Martin.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that his department was in need of additional officers to fill the ranks.

Chief Barfield spoke about the role the new officers will play for the city department.

Three officers that are currently in academy training are expected to be with the police department in August, with the latest four expected to to on the force by the end of the year.