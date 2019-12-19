A Virginia corn grower has set a new record yield in the National Corn Growers Association 2019 National Corn Yield Contest.

David Hula of Charles City, Virginia., reported a record at 616.19 bushels per acre with his Pioneer hybrid seed.

He entered in the strip, minimum, mulch, ridge-till irrigated category.

Despite adverse growing conditions that impacted most farmers, improved seed varieties, advanced production techniques, and innovative growing practices allowed corn growers to achieve many impressive yields across all categories again this year.

During this years contest, 27 winners in nine production categories had verified yields averaging more than 383 bushels per acre, compared to the projected national average of 167 bushels per acre in 2019.