New School Resource Office Announced for Fulton County School System

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the hiring of a new School Resource Officer.

Sheriff Chad Parker announced that longtime law enforcement officer Tony Grogan, of Hickman, was selected for the position at the Fulton County School System.

Sheriff Parker said officer Grogan brings skills and experience to the position.(AUDIO)

Grogan said he was excited at the opportunity to serve in the school system.(AUDIO)

Grogan began his law enforcement career in 1998, which includes almost 20 years as Chief of Police in Hickman.

The first day of classes in the Fulton County School System is August 17th.