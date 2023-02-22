New Shopping Locations Announced for Union City
Shoppers in Union City will have two new locations to visit in the near future.
Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News that TJ Maxx and 5-Below are coming to the County Market Place, on West Reelfoot Avenue.
TJ Maxx is a chain of over 1,200 department stores, with merchandise ranging from name-brand clothing, shoes, home décor and handbags.
5 Below currently has over 1,250 stores nationwide, with merchandise including pet supplies, books and seasonal items ranging in price from $1.00 to $5.00.