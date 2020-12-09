The Obion County School Board has approved the no cost construction of a new soccer facility for South Fulton High School.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, said the opportunity for the new field came from a group of local citizens.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins said the work to build the field will be done by several different individuals.(AUDIO)

The Director said the new facility will join the South Fulton softball field.(AUDIO)

School board members voted unanimously to move forward with the project.