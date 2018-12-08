Graduates from the UT Martin Department of Computer Science now have a close-to-home option when looking for skilled work in the software development field.

Core10, a financial technology software development company, officially opened a new branch November 30 in Martin’s historic downtown area on Lindell Street.

Core10 works exclusively with corporations in the financial technology industry, including those in banking, lending, securities, insurance, and start-ups.

Core10 chief communications officer and co-founder Lee Farabaugh, says they’ve been impressed with the quality of UTM’s computer science program and decided to locate a branch in Martin to make use of the emerging talent pool.

The three employees at the Martin branch are all recent UTM computer science graduates. Stephen Stinson, of Holladay; Tannor Franks, of Adamsville; and Robert Rayburn, of Trenton, all graduated within the past two years and are glad to have an option to work in software development while remaining in the northwest Tennessee area.

