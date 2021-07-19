New South Fulton Principal Ready for School Year

South Fulton Middle and High School will have a new principal when classes begin in August.

Laura Pitts was named the new principal, following the transition of Kim Jackson to the school systems grant administrator.

After eight years as assistant principal and principal at South Fulton Elementary, Ms. Pitts told Thunderbolt News about her decision to take the new position.

Ms. Pitts said there will be a transition away from the younger elementary students, to the middle and high school students.

South Fulton Schools will welcome students back to the classroom on August 3rd.