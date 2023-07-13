New state record for blue catfish confirmed in Stewart County

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirms a new state record for a blue catfish caught by the same man who held the previous record set just last year.

Micka Burkhart landed the huge fish on Barkley Reservoir in Stewart County.

It hit the scales at 122 pounds, 3 ounces and was 57.5 inches in length with a girth of 42.5 inches.

Burkhart made the catch June 28. It was certified and the official record process was completed by the TWRA on July 11.

The new record surpasses the previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that Burkhart landed on Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart released both of his trophy catches.