A number of new teachers have joined the staff at Union City Schools and were introduced during in-service days recently to kick off the 2019-20 school year.

Among the new hires and their assignments are: (front row, from left) Macie Morris, 7th Grade Science; Mary Wiggins, UCMS Guidance Counselor; Kelly Shanks, Algebra I, Chemistry; Chelsea Cupp, 4th Grade ELA, Social Studies; Alyx Minyard, 1st Grade; Karen Fields, 2nd Grade; Ellen Hopkins, 1st Grade; Laura Ashley Chism, UCMS Educational Assistant; Christie Rogers, UCES Guidance, Psychologist; Taylor Edwards, Kindergarten;

(second row, from left) Bill Kail, UCES Technology; Allison Kail, 6th Grade Writing; Randi Lynn McBride, 3rd Grade ELA, Social Studies; Monty Mooney, UCHS Educational Assistant; Ashley Martin, English III; Lyndsey Hayslett, UCES Educational Assistant; Casey Arnett, 5th Grade Math; Mason Storey, UCES Technology, Intervention; and Cole Clanton, 7th Grade Social Studies.