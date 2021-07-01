New Tennessee laws taking effect today

There are several new Tennessee state laws set to take effect today.

Notably, a first of-its-kind law requiring businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people use multi-person public bathrooms of their choice.

Another new law is the Permitless Carry, allowing state residents 21 and older and military members over the age of 18 to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit.

Tennessee also has a new child rape sentencing law taking effect today. Under this new legislation, a person convicted of rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child will be required to serve 100 percent of the imposed sentence, minus a 15 percent credit. The individual will also be required to have community supervision for life.

And Evelyn Boswell’s Law goes into effect today, requiring parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger. It’s named after the toddler who was reported missing in February but hadn’t been seen since December.

The child’s body was later found on a family member’s property with the mother facing charges in the death.