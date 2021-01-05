The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been testing new snow plows in Western Kentucky.

Reports said the “tow plow” trucks were assigned to District 1 in Graves and Marshall County, and have the capability to clear the winter precipitation from two lanes at once.

District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said one truck and one driver can now salt and plow an area that would normally take two or three trucks.

Poat said the new design improves snow-clearing efficiency on interstates and parkways, while freeing up other trucks to run the two-lane routes.

Plans call for the Graves County highway maintenance crew to cover I-69 and the Purchase Parkway, between Mayfield and Fulton with their “tow plow”.