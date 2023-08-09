New UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Yancy Freeman first official day Wednesday

Dr. Yancy Freeman begins his first day of school Wednesday as the new chancellor at UT Martin.

Dr. Freeman was named to the position on July 14th after the UT Board of Trustees approved UT System President Randy Boyd’s recommendation.

Freeman’s first official day at UTM is Wednesday as he replaces Dr. Keith Carver, who moved to Knoxville earlier this year as the senior vice chancellor/senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture.

Freeman had previously served at UT Chattanooga for the past 25 years in various admissions, recruitment, and enrollment roles.

The first day of fall classes at UT Martin will be August 21st.