New Warden Selected at Tiptonville Prison

A new warden has been appointed at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

The Department of Correction reported Sharon Rose has been appointed to lead the facility.

Ms. Rose succeeds former Warden Kevin Genovese, who was promoted to East Region Correctional Administrator in July.

Ms. Rose began her career with the Tennessee Department of Correction as a Correctional Officer at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in 2005.

During her career, she has served the Department as a Correctional Clerical Officer, Inmate Relations Coordinator, Unit Manager, and Associate Warden of Security.

The Northwest Correctional Complex serves as the department’s primary education facility for male inmates.