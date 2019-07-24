After a two-day orientation this week at the central office in Dresden, thirty-five new teachers are ready to join the more than 300 teachers and principals who make up the faculty and administration of Weakley County Schools.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says these instructors are filling roles in each of the 10 schools with a few taking positions serving the entire district.

Campbell says topics discussed at this week’s sessions included classroom management, evaluations, updates on policies, health services, interventions, special education, and safety.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says the new teachers are joining the largest school system in Northwest Tennessee and are now part of the second largest employer in the county.

New teachers and their assigned schools are: Amy Rogowski and Ashley Taylor at Dresden Elementary; Megan Beard, Jennifer Brooks, Abby Huffstetler, and Kelly Meeks at Dresden Middle; Rachel Abbott, Anne Holloway, and Wes Johnson at Dresden High; Marylee Barker Williams, Katie Fisher, Angela Ramsey, Aubrey Riggs, Alex Smith, Morgan Whitworth, and Kendall Wylie at Martin Primary; Zachary Rogowski and Ciera Wood at Martin Elementary; Matthew Castleman at Martin Middle; Chris Coleman, Jennifer Cupples, Seth Frields, Sarah Gillespie, Ben Johnson, Matthew McConnell, Natalie McConnell, and Teresa Ryan at Westview; Amanda Cross at Sharon; Johnny Growe, Amy Hayes, Kandace Jackson, and Hunter Whitby at Greenfield; Rebecca Steele, District Wide; Kristen Westphal, Central Office; and Brittany Kendall, at the Alternative School.

Five positions remain open in the school system: a Mathematics teacher at Greenfield School; an English teacher and assistant football coach at Dresden High; a speech/language pathologist who will serve multiple locations; a part-time music or art teacher at Greenfield; and a pre-K special education teacher.

For more information on these positions, contact Assistant Director of Schools Jeff Kelley at 731-364-2247.