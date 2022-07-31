New Weakley County Transportation Director

Weakley County School Superintendent Randy Frazier has named Tim Barker as the district’s new Transportation Director.

Barker succeeds Ron Byington who has stepped downed.

Barker brings 36 years of education experience as a teacher, administrator, and bus driver.

Most recently, Barker was a full-time bus driver and math teacher at Big Sandy in the Benton County School system. He has also been a principal in the McKenzie school system.

Frazier said Barker’s knowledge regarding safety, scheduling, planning, and logistics will be well-utilized in his new role.