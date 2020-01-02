Union City police are investigating a New Years day shooting, in which one person was injured.

Police reports said just after 8:00, officers were called to 516 North Dobbins Street, where witnesses reported two to three shots had been fired.

At the scene, officers located 32 year old Stephon Macklin, of Columbus, Kentucky, who had received gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

After Macklin was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, investigating officers found two empty .9-milimeter shell casings.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or the CrimeStoppers Tip-Line, where they may be eligible for a cash reward.