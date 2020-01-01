Approximately 85 revelers rode the Martin Police Department’s Safety Bus, helping to insure they were not on the road while traveling to local parties and pubs.

The safety bus, sponsored by Volunteer Distributing, has made the rounds during the New Year’s Eve and the early New Year’s morning hours for about ten years, providing safe transportation for those who may wish to enjoy the spirits of the New Year’s celebration.

Sergeant Marty McClure drove the bus within Martin city limits while dispatchers took calls notifying Sergeant McClure to the location where people thought better to ride than drive.

Martin Police Department received their first call for a free ride Tuesday night at 10:45, and the last call at 3:20 Wednesday morning for a safe drive home.