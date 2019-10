A New Zealand company has signed an agreement to manufacture their boats in Union City.

Company officials of Profile Boats have teamed with Excel Boats USA for manufacturing and sales in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Profile Boats are virtually unsinkable, and are made for family recreation, fishing and as commercial charter vessels.

Initial production of the boats are expected to begin in the Spring of 2020, at the new 100,000 square-foot Excel Boats plant in Union City.