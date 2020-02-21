An investigation by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Newbern man on weapon and drug charges.

Agents from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a home of a suspected drug dealer in the 600 block of North Monroe Street in Newbern.

During the search, TBI reports said weapons, ammunition, marijuana, cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and crack cocaine were discovered.

Following the discovery, 34 year old Charles Powell was taken into custody on charges of possession of schedule II and schedule IV drugs with intent to sale, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was taken to the Dyer County Jail following his arrest.