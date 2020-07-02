A University of Tennessee-Martin graduate has been named the Deputy Executive Director of Field Operations for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Jason Maxedon takes the position after previously serving as the Region 1 Wildlife Program Manager for West Tennessee, and manager over the Lower Obion Wetland Complex from 2010-thru-19.

He replaces former Director Bobby Wilson, who was named the TWRA’s new executive director.

With his appointment, Maxedon will be responsible for the coordination of all field activities for the four TWRA regions, and central office programs, which includes wildlife management, fisheries management, law enforcement, and environmental services.

Maxedon is a native of Newbern, and holds an associate degree from Dyersburg State Community College, a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from UT-Martin and a master’s degree in forestry from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.