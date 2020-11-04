The Newbern Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted on charges of first degree murder.

Police reports said 32 year old Terence Jamal Robinson was taken into custody in Nashville.

Robinson was wanted in the shooting death of 49 year old Robert Brandon, which occurred on October 25th at Kendall’s Place on Smith Street.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation obtained the murder warrant against Robinson.

Reports said Robinson is scheduled to appear in Newbern City Court on Monday morning.