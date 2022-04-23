Newly Appointed Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Steps Down at Discovery Park

The newly appointed Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Discovery Park of America, has stepped down from the position.

Dr. Julie Hill, of Union City, resigned from the position just days after a press release from Discovery Park announced her promotion.

The resignation came following the release of a six page Audit and Compliance letter to Dr. Phil Cavalier, the Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at UT-Martin.

The letter detailed an investigation of Dr. Hill, during her time as chair of the university’s Department of Music and as a professor of percussion.

The audit conclusion substantiated a conflict of interest and misuse of resources by Dr. Hill, which included opening university named bank accounts using the universities Federal ID number.

She resigned from her position at UT-Martin effective December 31st of 2021.

Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams confirmed to Thunderbolt News that Dr. Hill had resigned.

In making her decision, Williams said Dr. Hill “loved Discovery Park and felt like it was to much of a distraction”.

The letter from Brian Daniels, the Chief Audit and Compliance Officer, was also sent to UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd.