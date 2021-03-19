Next Friday deadline for making past-due payment arrangements with WCMES

Weakley County Municipal Electric System customers have one week to make payment arrangements on past-due accounts.

After discontinuing disconnects and late fees last year due to the economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, WCMES will resume cutoffs for non-pay on April 1st and late fees will be reinstated on May 1st.

Customers who are unable to pay their full past-due amounts must contact the WCMES office by March 26th to make payment arrangements.

Customers will be expected to pay current bills due in April in order to avoid disconnection.

Past-due amounts can be spread over time and payable in installments without interest or late penalties. However, in order to qualify, customers should call the office before March 26th to make arrangements.