Neyland Stadium to operate at full capacity, ticket mini-plans on sale

The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that Neyland Stadium will operate at full capacity this fall.

“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee, and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”

One of college football’s top 10 winningest head coaches over the last three seasons, Josh Heupel makes his debut when the Volunteers host Bowling Green in a Thursday primetime opener on Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

“We can’t wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the ‘T’ and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special,” Heupel said. “I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched, and we are grateful for their support.”

Ticket mini-plans for the 2021 season are on sale now at AllVols.com. Fans can customize their mini-plan by selecting any four games in a variety of sections for one price. Home games include Bowling Green (Sept. 2), Pittsburgh (Sept. 11), Tennessee Tech (Sept. 18), South Carolina (Oct. 9), Ole Miss (Oct. 16), Georgia (Nov. 13), South Alabama (Nov. 20) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 27).

Season tickets are also on sale for as low as $300 with the Vol Pass and payment plan options offered. Fans can experience the Neyland Stadium 3D map to select tickets based on preference. Fans with questions related to seats, views and options can utilize the live “CHAT” feature on AllVols.com.

The ninth-oldest stadium in the FBS, Neyland Stadium first opened as Shield-Watkins Field in 1921.

Fans can join in the 100-year celebration by sharing their memories of one of college football’s grandest cathedrals at Neyland100.com.

The centennial milestone comes during a fall in which Tennessee will play its 125th season of football. The Vols have won 849 games – 10th in FBS history – dating back to their first contest in 1891.