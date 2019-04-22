The National Football League Draft will be held this week in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police have said the draft will be the largest public special event ever held in the city.

Along with the draft, will be many special activities, concerts and events in the downtown area, which are expected to draw massive crowds.

Butch Spyridon, the President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, spoke on 104.5 The Zone about the anticipated influx of people.

Spyridon was asked about the potential economic impact the city will see from the NFL Draft.

Round One of the draft will take place on Thursday, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, and the fourth thru seventh rounds on Saturday.

The Tennessee Titans will have six picks in this years draft, with the 19th overall pick in Round 1, and the 51st overall pick in the second round.

The Titans will also have single picks in the third thru sixth rounds.