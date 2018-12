Night 1 for Chimes for Charity featured a great night of musical entertainment and a big crowd at First Baptist Church in Union City.

Special guests included Travis Johnson, from Obion County School’s, Union City Mayor Terry Hailey, Wal-Mart Manager David Harris, and host Steve Conley and Catherine Nailing.

Photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK.

