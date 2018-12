Night two of the Chimes for Charity radio-thon on 104.9 KYTN brought in $6,657 dollars in pledges to help those in need at Christmas time in Obion County.

With the collection on Tuesday, Chimes for Charity now stands at $24,933 towards their goal of $55,000 for the year.

Those who have made a pledge, or would like to contribute to the Chimes cause, are encouraged to send your donation to Chimes for Charity, at PO Box 661, Union City, Tennessee 38261.

