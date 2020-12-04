The City of Martin’s “Nights of Lights” drive-thru display begins tonight at the Farmers Market in Downtown Martin.

City of Martin Economic and Community Development Director Brad Thompson says the lights aren’t the only attraction…

The “Nights of Lights” display will feature some of the displays from Santa’s Village, which had to be canceled this year, but Thompson says Martin Parks and Recreation will still be collecting canned goods at the light display just as they would at Santa’s Village.

“Nights of Lights” is open from 5:30 until 9:00 through December 23rd and is closed on Sundays.