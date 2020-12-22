Wednesday night will be the final night to enjoy the City of Martin’s “Nights of Lights” display.

The drive-thru light display is located at the Martin Farmers Market downtown with the Parks and Recreation Department collecting non-perishable foods and canned goods for WE CARE Ministries.

Also on Wednesday night, the Christmas light display will also feature Santa and his elves waving at passengers and collecting letters to Santa.

“Nights of Lights” is open Tuesday night and Wednesday night from 5:30 until 9:00.