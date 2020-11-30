The City of Martin is introducing a new Christmas event this week downtown with the “Nights of Lights” drive-thru display.

Martin’s Economic and Community Development Director Brad Thompson tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

The new drive-thru display will be December 4th through the 23rd with Santa and his elves waving at passengers and collecting letters to Santa.

The City of Martin will also be collecting nonperishable canned goods and foods each night, but it’s not required to enter.

Thompson also emphasized the importance of shopping local.

(AUDIO)