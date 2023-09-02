Nine arrested following search warrant in McKenzie drug investigation
Nine people are facing charges following a drug investigation in McKenzie by the TBI and Huntingdon Police Department.
On Friday, TBI agents and officers with the Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Spruce Street in McKenzie and discovered meth, firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Three young children were in the home as well and are now in safe locations.
Nine adults inside the home, at the time of the search warrant, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail:
Brittany N. Arrand (DOB: 6/6/93)
Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony
Child Endangerment
Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $37,500
Samuel Arrand (DOB: 12/27/94)
Child Endangerment
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $20,000
Ethan I. DePriest (DOB: 7/26/03)
Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony
Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $27,500
Wendi M. Lindley (DOB: 10/6/82)
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $5,000
Cindy D. Pruitt (DOB: 9/17/69)
Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $17,500
Christopher A. True (DOB: 1/4/00)
Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony
Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $27,500
Jacob S. Welch (DOB: 3/23/04)
Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony
Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $27,500
Paige D. Welch (DOB: 6/19/99)
Child Endangerment
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $20,000
Dustin B. Yarbrough (DOB: 9/4/92)
Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bond: $5,000