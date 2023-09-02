Nine arrested following search warrant in McKenzie drug investigation

Nine people are facing charges following a drug investigation in McKenzie by the TBI and Huntingdon Police Department.

On Friday, TBI agents and officers with the Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Spruce Street in McKenzie and discovered meth, firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Three young children were in the home as well and are now in safe locations.

Nine adults inside the home, at the time of the search warrant, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail:

Brittany N. Arrand (DOB: 6/6/93)

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Child Endangerment

Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $37,500

Samuel Arrand (DOB: 12/27/94)

Child Endangerment

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $20,000

Ethan I. DePriest (DOB: 7/26/03)

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $27,500

Wendi M. Lindley (DOB: 10/6/82)

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $5,000

Cindy D. Pruitt (DOB: 9/17/69)

Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $17,500

Christopher A. True (DOB: 1/4/00)

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $27,500

Jacob S. Welch (DOB: 3/23/04)

Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $27,500

Paige D. Welch (DOB: 6/19/99)

Child Endangerment

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $20,000

Dustin B. Yarbrough (DOB: 9/4/92)

Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond: $5,000