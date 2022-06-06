No. 1 Tennessee, 4 other teams lock up NCAA regional titles
No. 1 national seed Tennessee, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 5 Texas A&M, Texas, and Notre Dame closed out their NCAA baseball regionals and advanced to the next round starting Friday.
No. 6 Miami was the first top-eight seed eliminated.
Tennessee beat Georgia Tech 9-6, never leading until it scored six runs in the ninth inning.
Next up is a best-of-three super regional against Notre Dame.
The Irish beat Texas Tech 2-1.
Games Monday will determine the 11 other regional winners.
(Eric Olson, AP Sports Writer)