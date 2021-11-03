No. 11 Skyhawks call for “Code Orange” against Tennessee State on Senior Day

The 11th-ranked UT Martin Skyhawks put their seven-game winning streak on the line in the squad’s regular season home finale Saturday when they host OVC foe Tennessee State for Senior Day.

Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is scheduled for 2:00.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange to the contest and pack the stands to honor the team’s 18 seniors and graduate students with Senior Day festivities slated to get underway prior to kickoff.

In addition to pregame festivities, UT Martin will show its appreciation for our active duty and military veterans by providing complimentary admission.

The Skyhawks are also partnering with local charities for the inaugural Captain’s Charitable Giving Game to take donations of money, canned food and coats. Donations will be accepted by the following groups: WE CARE Ministries, WCMT Coat Drive, St. John’s Developmental Services, WRAP, and Wreaths Across America.

Saturday’s matchup serves as the second of three games in the Sgt. York Trophy series for both UT Martin and Tennessee State with each team picking up victories in its respective opening contest. The series pits Tennessee members of the OVC for the traveling trophy which symbolized state supremacy between Austin Peay, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin. The Skyhawks and Tigers have enjoyed the most success in the series history, having combined to hold at least a piece of ownership in 11 of the 13 years. However, UT Martin owns the best record of any program with a 30-13 mark in the series.

The Skyhawks (7-1, 3-0 OVC) enter the contest ranked 11th in the AFCA Coaches’ Top 25 after a thrilling comeback victory over Austin Peay to extend the team’s longest winning streak in 15 years which also ranks as the third longest active streak in the nation. After facing a 16-point deficit heading into halftime, UT Martin rallied in the second half and scored the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds to play before blocking the potential go-ahead field goal by the Governors in the final seconds to preserve a 17-16 win.

UT Martin currently leads the OVC in scoring offense (31.8 ppg), total offense (414.2 ypg), rushing offense (221.0 ypg), PAT kicking (100 percent), sacks against (seventh), interceptions (nine), third-down conversions (45.5 percent), opponent fourth-down conversions (31.2 percent) and time of possession (33:59). Meanwhile, the team also ranks second amongst league leaders in scoring defense (26.8 ppg), rushing defense (118.6 ypg), pass efficiency (131.7), first downs (20.2), opponent first downs (18.0), red zone defense and fourth-down conversions (57.1 percent).

Tennessee State (4-3, 2-1 OVC) is on a winning streak of its own, picking up four consecutive wins under first year head coach Eddie George. The Tigers lead the OVC in scoring defense (20.5 ppg), total defense (327.9 ypg), pass efficiency (133.5), pass defense efficiency (104.7), punt return average (11.1) and kickoff overage (41.3). Meanwhile, quarterback Geremy Hickbottom has tallied 18 total touchdowns (11 passing, seven rushing) en route to a pair of OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors while running back Devon Starling (149 carries, 683 yards, 2 TDs) was the OVC Freshman of the Year last season.

The matchup features two coaches on the opposite spectrum in terms of head coaching experience manning both sidelines. UT Martin’s Jason Simpson ranks as the OVC’s longest tenured head coach in his 16th season while ranking fifth in league history with 97 career victories. Tennessee State’s Eddie George is in his first season as head coach following a Heisman-winning career at Ohio State and decorated nine-year NFL career primarily with the Tennessee Titans where he eclipsed 10,000 rushing yards and 78 career touchdowns.

Saturday’s contest will mark the 41st meeting between the two programs with Tennessee State holding an 18-12 advantage in the all-time series. UT Martin possesses a 9-6 record at Graham Stadium however, including winning five of the last six meetings.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 with John Hatler (play-by-play), Derek Carr (analyst), and Chris Brinkley (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune into WCMT for the radio broadcast beginning at 1:30.