No. 14 UT Martin Football set for Thursday night showdown at No. 5 Missouri State

In a matchup of two nationally ranked opponents, the No. 15 UT Martin football team travels to No. 5 Missouri State for a Week 2 matchup Thursday night at 7:00.

The Skyhawks (1-0) are looking to build off an impressive offensive performance in their season opener against Western Illinois. UT Martin posted 577 yards of total offense to rank as the best single-game output for the squad since a 2015 matchup against Murray State. The team rushed for 260 yards while passing for 317 yards in the 42-25 home victory.

Running back Zak Wallace and safety Shaun Lewis claimed three of the OVC’s weekly honors. Wallace garnered his second OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career after tallying 20 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Lewis posted a strong showing in his Skyhawk debut by not only recording two interceptions and a pass breakup but also notching three tackles en route to OVC Defensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week selections.

Thursday’s contest marks the eighth meeting between the two programs with Missouri State holding a 6-1 advantage. UT Martin picked up its first win in the series last season when the team scratched out a 32-31 road victory in the first round of the NCAA Division I Championship.

Both teams enter the contest ranked in each of the national top-25 polls. UT Martin bumped up four spots in the latest STATS Perform Top 25 to No. 14 while sitting No. 15 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll. Missouri State retained its No. 5 ranking in this week’s STATS Perform Top 25 while holding the No. 8 position in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll.

UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson enters the matchup with a 101-80 overall record in 17 seasons. The two-time OVC Coach of the Year won his 100th career game against Missouri State last season and currently sits in fourth place on the OVC’s all-time wins leaderboard.

Missouri State (1-0) comes into the contest off a 27-14 victory against Central Arkansas while ranking fifth in the STATS Performer FCS Poll. The Bears boast star quarterback Jason Shelley who entered the season on the Walter Payton Award Watch List and tallied 317 yards of total offense with two touchdowns in the season opener. Wide receiver Ty Scott also posted a big outing against UCA with eight receptions for 160 yards. On defense, the squad features Buck Buchanan Award Watch List selection Montrae Braswell while Ferrin Manuleleau had a game-high eight tackles in Week 1.

The game will be broadcast on WCMT at 6:30 with John Hatler (play-by-play) and Julius McNair (analyst).