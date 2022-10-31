No. 15 UT Martin Football returns home for showdown against Kennesaw State

The No. 15 ranked UT Martin football team returns home for the first time in over a month as the Skyhawks host ASUN preseason favorite Kennesaw State Saturday at noon at Hardy Graham Stadium.

The Skyhawks (5-3) return home after playing their last three games on the road. UT Martin posted another big win its last time out with a 52-28 victory at Houston Christian on Saturday. In the win, the Skyhawks eclipsed 40 points for the fifth times this season while also setting a Division I program record with seven forced turnovers.

So far this season, UT Martin is 5-1 against FCS competitors while posting an average margin of victory of 18.7 points per game. The Skyhawks currently boast the fourth longest active home winning streak in FCS, winning nine consecutive games at Hardy Graham Stadium dating back to the Spring 2021 campaign.

UT Martin ranks in the top-25 in 16 different team categories and 17 individual categories. The squad sits amongst the nation’s top 10 teams in blocked kicks allowed (0, first), blocked punts allowed (0, first), turnover margin (+1.38, third), defensive touchdowns (3, fourth), interceptions (13, fourth), turnovers gained (20, fourth) and sacks allowed (6, fifth).

Several impressive individual performances came out of last week’s game as receiver Colton Dowell broke the program’s all-time receiving yards record previously held by William Mackall for 34 years, bringing his career total up to 2,594 yards. Defensive end Daylan Dotson also posted a huge contest after playing a part in three sacks – one solo and two assists – while both forcing and recovering two fumbles, with one fumble resulting in a touchdown. Dotson was named both FedEx Ground National Defensive Player of the Week and OVC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance. Running back Zak Wallace also earned OVC honors as he was tabbed Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 155 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State (4-4) enters the contest hot off back-to-back wins against Tennessee Tech and Charleston Southern. The Owls have been tested with three overtime matchups this season while featuring a triple-option offense with quarterback Xavier Shepherd at the reigns. Shepherd leads the team with 407 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while throwing for 960 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Defensively, the squad boasts an opportunist defense by ranking fifth nationally in turnovers gained with nine interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries.

Saturday’s meeting marks the first matchup between the two programs in a home-and-home series which will see the Skyhawks make a return trip to Kennesaw in 2024.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with John Hatler, Chris Brinkley, and Eddie Suiter calling the action. You can hear the game on WCMT beginning at 11:30.