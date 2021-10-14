No. 16 UT Martin takes winning streak on road to Eastern Illinois

The 16th-ranked UT Martin football team takes its four-game winning streak on the road with an OVC matchup at Eastern Illinois Saturday afternoon.

The Skyhawks enter the contest after stringing together four consecutive victories heading into their first road test in league play.

Meeting with local media this week, Coach Jason Simpson talked about preparing for Saturday’s game.

(AUDIO)

Simpson says his Skyhawks squad has to be ready every week for a challenge.

(AUDIO)

Kickoff is at 2:00 with John Hatler and Andy Collins on the air at 1:30 on WCMT.