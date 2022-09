The South Fulton Red Devils will play host to Dresden this Friday night.

The Red Devils are now (2-2) on the season, while the Lions are (5-0) and ranked No.4 in the state in Class-A football.

Coach Eric Knott said his Red Devils will be facing a team that is solid in all facets of the game.(AUDIO)

Kickoff for the Dresden at South Fulton game will begin at 7:00.