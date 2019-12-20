The UT Martin women’s basketball team battled to force double overtime before falling to No. 6 Louisville 71-63.

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but even after Louisville cut the margin, UTM controlled the lead until about two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Skyhawk defense forced 22 turnovers – including 15 steals – but it was the slow offense and costly night at the line that proved the difference in the game. UTM shot 36% from the floor, and only converted 15 of its 28 tries at the free throw line.

Damiah Griffin led the Skyhawks with her first career double-double. Griffen scored 25 points to go with her 10 boards, junior Maddie Waldrop added 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Chelsea Perry had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Skyhawks coach Kevin McMillan was pleased with how his team played, but he was not pleased with how the crowd turned out.

UT Martin will look to finish non-conference play with a road trip to No. 20 Arkansas next Sunday, December 29.