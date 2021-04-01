No Appointment COVID Vaccination Day in Union City on Wednesday

Following the biggest single day turnout for COVID vaccinations in Union City on Tuesday, the Obion County Health Department will hold another no appointment day on Wednesday.

Anyone in the Ken-Tenn area, aged 16-and-older, can receive their vaccinations by coming to the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Wednesday’s event will be held from 7:00 until 1:00, with vaccine administered for those needing a first time shot, along with those who are scheduled for their second vaccination.

The Obion County Fairgrounds have been set up as a drive-thru vaccination site, which is fast and convenient, and requires no one to leave their vehicle.

Members of the National Guard are assisting the local Health Department at the scene.