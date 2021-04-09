No Appointment COVID Vaccinations in Obion County on Friday
The Obion County Health Department will be giving COVID vaccinations today at the Fairgrounds in Union City.
Health Department staff will be administering shots from 9:00 until 12:00 and again from 1:00 until 3:00.
No appointment is needed for any resident of the Ken-Tenn area to receive their first shot, or their second shot.
Vaccinations will be given on a first come, first served basis.
The Obion County Fairgrounds is set up for two lanes of drive-thru vaccinations, and no one will be required to leave their vehicle.