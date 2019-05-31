The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting no boating-related fatalities over the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

This marks the fifth consecutive year without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend.

During the holiday period from May 24th thru the 27th, there were five injury incidents and six property damage incidents.

The report also indicated TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers made 21 boating under the influence arrests, the most since the same number was reported in 2016 over the holiday weekend.