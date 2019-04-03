Union City police say they will not be filing charges following an alleged “hazing” incident by Union City students.

Lt. Derrick O’Dell released a statement saying the parents of two Union City High School freshmen, reported their children had been assaulted by six individuals during a hazing event on March 22nd.

The alleged hazing took place while the children were returning on a school bus from a soccer game.

Lt. O’Dell said an investigation into the assault was conducted by the Union City Police Department, as well as administrators of Union City High School.

Following interviews with both the parents and students, Lt. O’Dell said no charges will be issued and the administration of the high school has handled the discipline of those involved.