No COVID vaccinations today due to holiday; Weakley County updates vaccination hours

Due to the Good Friday holiday, the Weakley County Health Department will not be giving any COVID-19 vaccinations today.

However, County Public Health Educator Chelsea White says vaccination hours have been updated and the extended hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will continue.

Vaccination hours in Weakley County are: Monday and Friday from 8:30 to 11:45; Tuesday from 2:00 until 6:00, Wednesday from noon to 4:00; and Thursday from 7:00 to 11:45.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 16 and up.

To request an appointment, call 866-442-5301 or register online at COVID19.tn.gov.