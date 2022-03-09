No Fiddlestick Festival in Greenfield this year due to location conflict

The long-running Fiddlestick Festival in Greenfield won’t be held this year due an ongoing conflict over the location of the annual event.

Some business owners had expressed concern about parking and traffic issues at their stores due the festival’s location on Front Street.

At Tuesday night’s Greenfield City Board meeting, Alderman James Roy Pope, whose family business, Pope’s Concessions, puts on the festival each year, told the board…

(AUDIO)

Alderman Chris Turbeville said the City Board did make a decision on the event two months ago.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Cindy McAdams had found a suitable location for this year’s festival, but Alderman Pope said with the event just a month away, there wouldn’t be time to get the festival together.