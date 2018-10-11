No one was injured as a car crashed into a residential home in Martin Thursday.

Martin Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says officers responded to the Omni Community Residential house located at 112 Baker Road in reference to a one-vehicle crash.

Officers found a silver 2005 Buick LeSabre sedan, driven by 69-year-old Flora Vandeveer, of Martin, had been driven into a brick wall located on the west side of the residence and had actually entered the inside of the structure.

Witnesses told police the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve while it was headed east on Mt. Pelia Road and struck the house.

Fuqua says, fortunately, no one was injured during the crash and no one needed medical attention.

The investigation of the crash was performed by Ptl. Adam Harrison and Ptl. Scott Diehl.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

