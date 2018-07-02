The Weakley County Election Commission has cancelled their July 2nd meeting citing there was no business that needed tending that couldn’t wait until their next regularly scheduled meeting.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says Commissioners should be available on Election Day, August 2nd and at least one member from each party should be at the Election Office no later that 5:00 p.m. with a ballot box key so the Counting Board may perform their duties.

The next regular schedule meeting is set for Monday, August 6, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. and it may be rescheduled to combine the Regular Meeting and Election Certification

