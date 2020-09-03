The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period.

Construction crews will stop lane closure activity beginning at noon on Friday, with work to resume at 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said the lack of lane closures will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the holiday.

Commissioner Bright added that it was important to ensure that travelers arrive at their destinations quickly and safely, without being impeded by road construction delays.

Reports said some workers could still be on site at many construction sites during the Labor Day period, and motorists are urged to slow down and use caution for their safety.