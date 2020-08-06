Voters won’t be required to wear a mask when voting today, but safety measures will be in place at the 10 polling locations in Weakley County.

Elections Administrator Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt Radio News that everything will be the same, but voters will notice a different look at the polling place.

Weakley County polls will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 tonight.

Polling locations are:

1A – Palmersville Fire Station, Palmersville

1B – Latham Fire Station, Dresden

2A – Gleason Community Center, Gleason

3A – Greenfield Baptist Church, Greenfield

4A – Sharon First Baptist Church, Sharon

5A – Martin Church of Christ, Martin

6A – Trinity Presbyterian Church, Martin

7A – Shepherd’s Field Church, Martin

8A – Martin First United Methodist Church, Martin

9A – Dresden First United Methodist Church, Dresden

You will not vote today at the Election Commission Office in Dresden or the satellite voting location at the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin. Those are used for early voting only.

Election coverage begins tonight at 7:00 on MIX 101.3.