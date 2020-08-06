Voters won’t be required to wear a mask when voting today, but safety measures will be in place at the 10 polling locations in Weakley County.
Elections Administrator Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt Radio News that everything will be the same, but voters will notice a different look at the polling place.
(AUDIO)
Weakley County polls will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 tonight.
Polling locations are:
1A – Palmersville Fire Station, Palmersville
1B – Latham Fire Station, Dresden
2A – Gleason Community Center, Gleason
3A – Greenfield Baptist Church, Greenfield
4A – Sharon First Baptist Church, Sharon
5A – Martin Church of Christ, Martin
6A – Trinity Presbyterian Church, Martin
7A – Shepherd’s Field Church, Martin
8A – Martin First United Methodist Church, Martin
9A – Dresden First United Methodist Church, Dresden
You will not vote today at the Election Commission Office in Dresden or the satellite voting location at the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin. Those are used for early voting only.
Election coverage begins tonight at 7:00 on MIX 101.3.